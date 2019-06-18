Apply and receive admission on spot with Fast Track to Ferris

Ferris State University is offering a great opportunity for individuals interested in enrolling as a student at Ferris State University. Fast Track to Ferris is taking place on June 19th from 4pm – 7pm at the Ferris State University Grand Rapids campus. Ferris will be offering individuals the chance to apply to Ferris and receive an admission decision before they leave that same day.

This event is for anyone who would like to enroll in Ferris classes at either the Grand Rapids campus, online, or main campus in Big Rapids. It’s a fast way for people to become a Bulldog!

In order to be eligible to apply, all you will need to do is RSVP for the event on the Ferris website and bring your transcripts and test scores to the event.