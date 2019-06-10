Applebee’s sizzling new menu item, Fajitas

Next time you head to Applebee’s for lunch or dinner, you have got to try their tasty, sizzling new menu item, Fajitas! This mouthwatering dish is a generous portion of deliciousness. You get your choice of protein (chicken, steak, shrimp), loaded with grilled veggies and their famous Mexican rice, and topped with queso and bacon! It’s servied with warm flour tortillas, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and house-made Pico de Gallo!

You can head to your nearest Applebee’s and order this new, delicious item in restaurant or order it on the go! Visit www.applebee’s.com for To-Go orders or to find the restaurant nearest to you!