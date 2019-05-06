Applebee’s recognizing West Michigan teachers

We love to celebrate teachers around West Michigan, and Applebee’s does too!

It’s the third year of their Teacher Appreciation search to recognize five teachers across the state. The winners will each be awarded an “Applebee’s Teacher of the Year” certificate, an engraved award, a $500 Visa Gift Card and a VIP Teacher Appreciation Card good for 20% off their food at Applebee’s for a full year.

If you are interested in nominating a teacher must fill out a form, complete with the nominator’s name, the nominated teacher’s name and school, contact information and 1500 characters or fewer explaining why the teacher should be selected as an Applebee’s Teacher of the Year. The nomination should include a specific example(s) of how they have stood out as an exceptional, inspiring person in their school district/community. Nominators can access the form below. Nominations will be accepted now through Friday, May 10, 2019.

Click here to register!