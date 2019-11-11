West Michigan students celebrate Veterans Day in an extra special way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – American Legion Post 179 hosted a very special event this morning in celebration of Veterans Day. Students from all over West Michigan had the opportunity to learn from and talk with veterans about the country’s history with interactive experiences. The Veterans were there to talk with the kids and educate them on the country’s history as well as show them uniforms, memorabilia, weapon systems, and more from Vietnam era to present day. Students also were able to listen to presentations by Rosie the Riveter and famous photographer from war years. While at this event, the students wanted to make sure they could help current troops by making adorable Christmas cards to be sent overseas.

Applebee’s also stopped by to provide a free lunch for all the veterans at the event today. They love veterans and want to do what they can to give back to those who fought for our freedom. All Applebee’s locations are serving a free meal to all veterans as a thank you for their service.

The American Legion Post 179 location is having events through Wednesday to celebrate Veterans. On Tuesday, they’re having a pizza party and Wednesday they’ll be stuffing shoe boxes to send overseas to the troops currently serving our country. The boxes will be beautiful Christmas gifts to honor the soldiers. These gift boxes will also include the cards from local students!

Thank you to all Veterans who have dedicated their lives to fight for our country.