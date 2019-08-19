Maranda Medley is winner of MOD Pizza’s Battle of the Pizza competition

Applebee's and MOD Pizza

by: MarandaTV

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Maranda Medley was the winner for MOD Pizza’s July competition Battle of the Pizza’s! Maranda represented WOOD TV8 and WOTV4 and was up against News Channel 3’s Andy Dominanni.

For each Maranda Medley sold, MOD Pizza donated $1 to New City Kids, Maranda’s charity of choice. Huntington Bank even partnered with MOD Pizza and Maranda to match all donations throughout the entire day on July 24th. The money raised throughout the month was given to New City Kids who will use it to upgrade their classrooms and equipment as well as provide more services to their youth.

Maranda wants to thank everyone who participated in this friendly competition!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 