Applebee’s honors WWII Veteran for Hometown Hero

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Every year, Applebee’s and TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants honors individuals around the state as Hometown Heroes. These individuals are brave men and women who have service to protect our freedom and country. One of this years Applebee’s Hometown Hero was Gerrit Veldman, a World War II Veteran from Muskegon. Veldman has been awarded a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and other distinguished awards for his service. After he was discharged, he joined the American Legion and continued to provide leadership for many veteran organizations. He is a true inspiration!