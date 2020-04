GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s incredible to see local businesses go above and beyond to help those in need during these tough times. One business in particular is Applebee’s, who recently delivered meals to Mel Trotter Ministries for the individuals in their facility who are struggling with homelessness and hunger. It’s a trying time for all right now, but we are so thankful for businesses like Applebee’s who are thinking about what they can do to help the West Michigan community.