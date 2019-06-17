Applebee’s honors Teacher of the Year

Applebee’s and TEAM Schostak Family restaurants choose a teacher to honor as the Teacher of the Year! Colleagues, friends, community members, and family can nominate a teacher from their community to receive this award. The nomination includes an essay explaining why the teacher is deserving to be Teacher of the Year. The award goes to a teacher that goes above and beyond for their students and exemplifies an amazing teacher! This year’s winner is Jessica Day from Lakeview Elementary in Battle Creek! She has received $500 to use toward classroom supplies and an end of the year party.
Congratulations Jessica Day!