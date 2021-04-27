Angels in West Michigan honored by Carol Van Andel’s Angel of Excellence Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is that time of year again when the Van Andel Institute presents an exciting and honorable award to those who most deserve it. The Carol Van Andel Angel of Excellence award was first presented in 2013 as a way to recognize those who go above and beyond for the Van Andel Institute. Individuals, organizations or businesses with unwavering commitment to the institute and the research they do are all eligible for the Angel of Excellence award. This year, the award recipients are are celebrated for their dedication to the mission of the Van Andel Institute.

The 2021 recipients of the Carol Van Andel Angel of Excellence Award are Dave and Karen Custer, Bee Brave, Dr. Juan and Mary Olivarez, Preusser Jewelers, and Otsego Public Schools. Each recipient has been dedicated, supportive, impactful, philanthropic, and so much more. The recipients have worked hard for Van Andel Institute’s mission, research, and education and it is because of this that they have been honored with the Angel of Excellence Award. Learn more about current and past recipients at vai.org.