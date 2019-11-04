An app that makes difficult conversations with your kids easier

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s an app that parents can use that makes having difficult conversations with their kids a lot easier. TalkSooner is a resource for parents to access information about substance abuse prevention with information and answers about current drug trends as well as how to talk to your kids about these touchy subjects. The app explains what’s happening in the world, tools to talk to your kids, strategies to handle tough situations, and more. TalkSooner is available to download from the app or Google store on your smart phone or their website at talksooner.org. Both are totally free for parents to use! The website is available in English and Spanish.

It’s important to be up to date with what’s happening since children are now being exposed to substances at such a young age. It’s essential to assure your kids that your home is a safe and good environment to have these conversations so they feel comfortable talking to you about their questions and concerns. Download the app today to help keep your kids safe!