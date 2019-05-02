Maranda

Amway Riverbank Run back for its 42nd year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The Amway River Bank Run is back next Saturday, May 11th for its 42nd year! This is an incredible community event that brings out thousands of people each year. If you’re wanting to run this race, there’s still room! Sign up on the River Bank Run website!

This event is more than a race, it’s also an opportunity for people to run for a cause through the charity partner program. One organization in particular is the Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation who helps give financial support to families who lose a primary caregiver unexpectedly. This foundation uses the River Bank Run as a platform to give back to the community. You can run for this organization or make a donation on their website!

