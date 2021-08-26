Amway River Bank Run: Run for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – One of the great parts of the Amway River Bank Run is their dedication to giving back to the community. They team up with local nonprofits to raise money to support the individual causes through running and fitness. One of these charity partners is the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County has led the local effort to recognize, report and reduce child sexual abuse while helping thousands of children and families achieve healing and justice. If you register for the Amway River Bank Run, a portion of your registration goes to help great charity partners like the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County.

The Amway River Bank Run is taking place on Saturday, October 23rd in Downtown Grand Rapids. Races include the country’s largest 25K run, 25K Hand Cycle/Wheelchair race, 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K walk. Register and learn more at amwayriverbankrun.com.