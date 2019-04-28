Amway River Bank Run Junior, fun and free race for kids! Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Amway River Bank Run Junior is taking place Wednesday, May 8th at Grandville Middle School! This is a free race for all children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old! Kids can participate in the mile or half mile. This event is a fun way to get kids active! After the race, the fun continues with refreshmens, activities, and more! Registration opens at 4:30pm and the race begins at 5:30pm.