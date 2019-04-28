Amway River Bank Run Junior, fun and free race for kids!
Amway River Bank Run Junior is taking place Wednesday, May 8th at Grandville Middle School! This is a free race for all children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old! Kids can participate in the mile or half mile. This event is a fun way to get kids active! After the race, the fun continues with refreshmens, activities, and more! Registration opens at 4:30pm and the race begins at 5:30pm.
About Maranda
Maranda is the WOTV 4 Women kids and family expert. She hosts a weekday half-hour program, “Where You Live”.
