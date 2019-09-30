Amway River Bank Run 2020 registration opens October 1st

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Save the date! The 2020 Amway River Bank Run is back for it’s 43rd year, taking place on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in downtown Grand Rapids! The River Bank Run features the largest 25K road race in the country with more than 15,000 people expected to participate each year! The race also includes a 5K Run, 10K Run, 25K Handcycle race, 25K Wheelchair race, and 5K Community Walk. This is a great event that brings the community together! Registration for the race opens on October 1st, 2019! Register at amwayriverbankrun.com!