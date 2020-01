GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Visit the Air Zoo in Portage every weekend in February for their Open Cockpit Month! Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from January 31st through March 1st, guests will have the unique opportunity to view and sit in the cockpit of the world’s most famous and incredible aircrafts, including those used in World War II. There’s a full schedule of which aircrafts will be available at airzoo.org.

Open Cockpit Month is free with general admission!