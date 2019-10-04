Special events at Air Zoo this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Air Zoo team is offering a super cool exhibit for families this weekend that is totally free with general admission in honor of their 40th anniversary! Head to Air Zoo in Portage for the SR-71 Spy-Posium event happening all weekend, October 4th – 6th! Guests will be able to engage with pilots and crew members of the fastest airplanes every flown while also hearing stories and getting close up looks at cockpits and spy planes!

Air Zoo always challenges their guests to use their imagination to innovate and this exhibit is just another great opportunity to do so! To learn more about this awesome event and other happenings at Air Zoo for their 40th Anniversary celebration, head to airzoo.org.