Sign your kids up for Air Zoo’s virtual summer camps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at Air Zoo have been busy revamping their summer camp program in order to still offer kids exciting educational opportunities. This summer, the Air Zoo Summer Camps will be virtual, available live online, with programs for all ages. They have even made kits that parents can either pick up at their location or have it mailed to their homes for their kids to use during camp.

This kicks off Monday, June 22nd and go through the end of August. To find out more information or sign up for one of Air Zoo’s summer camps, head to airzoo.org/camps.