See the amazing journey of the F-117 Nighthawk from Nevada to the Air Zoo!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There was an exciting cross-country move last month! Our friends at Air Zoo in Portage became one of the first non-military institutions (and the only museum in Michigan) to display a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk!

The Nighthawk, named Shaba, made it from Nevada to the museum with the help of Air Zoo CEO and President Troy Thrash, who was along for the journey.

>>>Take a look at this amazing voyage!

The Air Zoo’s Restoration Team will work to recreate the aircraft and paint her for display toward the end of 2021. If you visit the Air Zoo before then, you’ll still be able to see Shaba, while under restorative care, up close and personal!

Those interested in learning more about project “Get Shaba” can connect with the Air Zoo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or on their dedicated Facebook Group page!