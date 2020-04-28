Positivity rocks! Craft idea to spread kindness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – With the current reality, parents are looking for ideas to keep their children entertained with games, activities, and crafts to do at home. They are also searching for positivity to keep spirits up during these uncertain times. My friend Jada has a great craft idea that combines crafting and spreading happiness with her positivity rocks!

What you’ll need: rocks from your yard, paint brush, colorful paint

Instructions: Go out and explore in your yard to find rocks of different shapes and sizes. Bring them back inside and wash them clean. Get paint ready with your choice of colors. Paint the rocks and add positive messages (see photo below). After the paint dries, go for a walk or bike ride around your neighborhood or a local park and place the rocks for people to see.