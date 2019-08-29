Maranda’s 2019 Summer Reading Club Grand Prize winner gets VIP tour of Air Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Thousands of kids throughout West Michigan headed to their local library to participate in Maranda’s Summer Reading Club! Kids read books all summer long for chances to win awesome prizes like a behind the scenes tour of Air Zoo in Kalamazoo and a shopping trip to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets!

The grand prize winner of the Air Zoo VIP tour was Drew from Fruitport Library! He and his family traveled to Kalamazoo earlier this week for an amazing experience.

Drew and his family were able to ride the rides and check out the exhibits, but also participate in some activities that aren’t open to the public! Air Zoo planned a day full of fun for the family that they’ll never forget. They were able to see a collection of military and space aviation objects, work on a plane that was recovered from the bottom of Lake Michigan, and even have the opportunity to fly in an open cockpit airplane around Kalamazoo! It was truly an amazing day for this family!

Thank you to all the Summer Reading Club participants!