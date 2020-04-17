Make your own lava lamp: Science experiments to do at home from Air Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Air Zoo in Portage has provided some awesome games, activities, and videos through their Launchpad to Learning online program that keeps kids entertained and learning while at home right now. Every day they are posting new and exciting educational resources for kids and families to enjoy. One of the activities they are offering are at home science experiments like making your own glittery lava lamp!

Air Zoo’s Launchpad to Learning is a great way to get kids learning by doing!