GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Air Zoo hosted a super special event recently where they combined science with a tasty treat! The first annual Air Zoo Ice Cream Challenge included different organizations around West Michigan coming to Air Zoo in Portage to make their own ice cream flavor! Each organization made a special creation that was then judged by Air Zoo guests throughout the day. Families were able to try all the different flavors and then vote on their favorite kinds. Milk Means More even got involved with this fun day by providing milk for the event!

The Ice Cream Challenge was such a great day for all, plus so many kids and families were able to learn the connection between science and ice cream!

Winter Break at Air Zoo!

Don’t miss out on the fun things happening at Air Zoo over Winter Break thanks to DeNooyer! Air Zoo’s Winter Break Family Fun Days are happening December 26th & 27th and January 2nd & 3rd from 11am – 3pm. Get out of the cold and come enjoy special activities that are free with general admission. Each day has a special theme!

Air Zoo is also hosting a special New Year’s Eve party with a countdown to noon! They’ll have a ball drop at noon, face painting, crafts, and more! The event takes place on New Year’s Eve from 11am – 3pm and is free with admission.