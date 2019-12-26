Head to Air Zoo for Winter Break Family Fun Days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Another great idea for kids during Winter Break is taking them to Air Zoo for the Winter Break Family Fun Days, sponsored by DeNooyer Chevrolet! These special days are taking place at the Air Zoo on December 26th & 27th and January 2nd and 3rd. Kids will get to engage in hands on learning, helping with experiments, and building their own crafts. Kids will learn how to make rockets, how to make snow, and even about the moon landing. You and your family can do all of this while also exploring all the normal fun features throughout the Air Zoo!

Air Zoo is also hosting a special New Year’s Eve party for kids and families! Air Zoo wants everyone to be able to celebrate the New Year so they’re throwing a New Year’s Eve party early, with a countdown to Noon and a ball drop! There will be a noon balloon drop, face painting, crafts, and more! The event takes place from 11am – 3pm and it’s free with admission.