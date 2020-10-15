Exciting opportunities for people of all ages at the Air Zoo

PORTAGE, Mich (WOOD) – The Air Zoo in Portage is an incredible place where families can use their imagination to explore and discover. They have so many opportunities for people of all ages and it’s a great place to visit for family fun.

One of the reasons the Air Zoo is such a great place is due to their volunteers. They have over 200 volunteers who are the engine that keeps Air Zoo running! Their volunteers are people of all ages from war veterans to young adults. One young adult we had the opportunity to meet is Zach, who is completing his Eagle Scout project at the Air Zoo. Zach has visited the Air Zoo since he was young and it has inspired him for not only his project, but also his future plans. The Air Zoo offers a variety of Scout Programs so if you are interested, check it out on their website!

Air Zoo also offers so many options for virtual learning during these uncertain times. They have Virtual Learning Labs that offers education at home for students of all ages. Kids can do experiments, be apart of labs, play scientific games, and so much more. There is truly something for everyone!

If you’re interested in checking out more of what Air Zoo has to offer, check out their website!