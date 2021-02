GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new program is coming to the Air Zoo during February called Panels Off! They’ve taken 12 of their aircraft and removed the panels, so that you can see the inner workings of the aircraft! You can check out this awesome, new program by purchasing an admission ticket, or free for Air Zoo Members.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Air Zoo

6151 Portage Rd – Portage

(269) 382-6555

AirZoo.org