Air Zoo opens new exhibit for families to explore and discover

PORTAGE, Mich (WOOD) – The Air Zoo in Portage is fully open and welcoming guests back, safely of course! They are taking several measures to ensure all guests stay safe and healthy while visiting including taking people’s temperatures with thermal cameras, requiring guests to wear masks, placing hand sanitizer throughout the building, and sanitizing often. It’s definitely a safe and clean place to be!

Air Zoo currently has hundreds of their air crafts, space crafts, hands on exhibits, and more for families to explore and discover. Although their rides and theaters aren’t open yet, they still have tons of fun stuff for families! New this summer is their Alien Worlds and Androids exhibit. Kids and families can join scientists in the search for alien life in and beyond the solar system. They’ll be able to explore 9 different themed environments and immerse into the discoveries throughout space! This will definitely leave you wondering, “are we alone?”.

The Air Zoo is currently open all week long, Monday – Saturday from 9am – 5pm and Sunday from noon – 5pm. Mondays are reserved for our vulnerable population only! For more information, check out airzoo.org.