Air Zoo hosts first ever Ice Cream Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Air Zoo is hosting one of the “coolest” events of the year in celebration of their 40th anniversary! This Saturday, October 26th, they will be hosting their first ever Ice Cream Challenge, in partnership with Milk Means More! Local businesses and organizations created team and will be making their very own ice cream recipes that the public tastes and then votes on it.

This event is included with Air Zoo general admission and is free to Air Zoo members. The teams will start their ice cream prep at 9am and the public taste-testing will run from 10am – 2pm. The taste-testers will be required to taste every flavor and then vote on this years winner with the winner being announced at the conclusion of the event. Come enjoy everything Air Zoo has to offer while also getting a sweet treat!