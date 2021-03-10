Air Zoo hosting free live-streaming event as part of the Smithsonian’s American Women’s History Initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join Portage City Mayor, Patricia Randall, as she hosts a special Air Zoo evening with Dorothy Cochran, Curator for the General Aviation Aeronautics Department for the National Air and Space Museum!

This free virtual event will stream live on Air Zoo’s Facebook page and YouTube and starts at 8pm on Thursday, March 11th as part of a larger, Smithsonian-based initiative honoring Women’s History Month. The event will explore Cochran’s exciting work along with her duties at the National Air and Space Museum and her life as a pilot!

Air Zoo is celebrating the stories of women in aviation this month and throughout the year. Check out everything they have to offer for Women in Air & Space here.