Air Zoo is having special exhibits this weekend to honor the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

This exhibit, D-Day 75: En Route by Plane and Parachute, opened Thursday and will be open until June 2nd. Beginning Friday, May 31st Air Zoo guests will have the amazing opportunity to tour and fly in the restored Boeing B-17.

Visitors will be able to see D-Day through the eyes of POWs and artifacts from Air Zoo’s collection. For more information, check out the Air Zoo website.