Air Zoo gives fun at home science experiments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Air Zoo is filled with fun things for kids to do! Why not take it home? Since Shaba is now at the Air Zoo, build your own rocket with household items.

To build your own rocket you’ll need and hard boiled egg, jar, and lighter (with parent supervision of course). Another rocket experiment you’ll need a glass of water, a plate, and a toilet paper roll.

You can also create a hovercraft! All you will need is a CD or DVD, a balloon, a bottle cap with a hole, a balloon, and a hot glue gun!

For more at home science experiments, head to AirZoo.org

