Air Zoo closes until April 5th under Gov. Whitmer’s Order

PORTAGE, Mich (WOOD) – In response to Governor Whitmer’s request this afternoon to cancel all gatherings of more than 250 people until April 5th, and in our desire to limit the potential for exposure for our community, the Air Zoo will temporarily close its doors to the public as of 2pm today, March 13th. The safety of every community member – guest, employee, and volunteer – is of the utmost importance to us.

As we do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we also realize the economic impact this has on our Air Zoo family. Not only do we wish to keep each and every Air Zoo staff member and volunteer healthy and safe, but gainfully employed and able to support their families as well. We will continue to implement our current precautionary steps for those employees that remain on-site, and are developing opportunities for those who should work from home to do so. Our desire is to keep all employees and volunteers feeling whole during this difficult time. The Air Zoo’s leadership team will continue to analyze the situation weekly and look forward to opening our doors to the public again, when the threat of spread has diminished from the current pandemic state, and no sooner than the mandated order through 5pm April 5th.

Any and all events, programs and tours are canceled through April 5th. Anyone who has questions or concerns regarding a future event or program at the Air Zoo should contact our Group & Events team at (269) 350-2848. Questions and concerns can also be sent to info@airzoo.org. We thank you for your understanding and support as we navigate this new and difficult situation.

About the Air Zoo

Located at 6151 Portage Rd., Portage, MI 49002, the Air Zoo is a Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace & science experience with over 100 rare air & space craft, inspiring interactive exhibits, indoor amusement park rides, full-motion flight simulators, hands-on science-based education programs, and more. The Air Zoo is a not-for-profit organization and is open 360+ days per year. For hours, tickets and info, visit airzoo.org.