Air Zoo celebrating 40th anniversary in a special way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Happy Air Zoo Day! As proclaimed by the City of Portage, today is Air Zoo Day in honor of opening to the public 40 years ago on November 18th, 1979! It’s amazing to see how much Air Zoo has grown and transformed over the past 40 years to become the #6 Air and Space Museum in the country, as said by USA Today. This is a fantastic place for families, community members, and volunteers to come to create and share memories. Families are able to explore and learn all about tons of different types of airplanes and air crafts, partake in games and activities, and learn so much while having fun.

In honor of Air Zoo’s birthday, they are offering totally FREE admission all day from 9am – 5pm! All exhibits, rides, and games will be totally free throughout the day.