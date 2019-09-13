Air Zoo brings the connection of science and sports to life at Portage Central High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Since Portage Central High School is this weeks WOOD TV8 Football Frenzy location, Maranda figured it would be a great idea to invite her friends from Air Zoo, located in Portage, to join her at the school to discuss the connection of sports and science! With the help of Portage Central seniors, Air Zoo representative’s presented artifacts and demonstrated sports related science experiments to really bring science to life. These science experiments are great and simple ideas for parents and teachers to use to make learning fun!

