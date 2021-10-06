Air Zoo announces their 8th annual Science Innovation Hall of Fame Awards

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) – Honoring the past. Celebrating the present. Inspiring what will be. Our friends at Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Experience excited to announce their newly redesigned 8th annual Science Innovation Hall of Fame Awards (SIHOF) is taking place on October 9, 2021 at 7pm.

Join Air Zoo as they honor the Michigan Aviation Hall of Fame Inductees. This festive and interactive event recognizes and encourages high school students, K-12 level educators, and local organizations and individuals who have innovated and excelled within, or shown exceptional support of, education in STEAM.

Discounted $25 tickets include hands-on, exploratory and engaging experience including STEAM activity tables, collections sneak peeks, food, live music and so much more. To reserve your tickets visit the Air Zoo website or click here.