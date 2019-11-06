Affordable family fun activities and events this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and I have a list of family fun things to do around West Michigan! Whether you’re looking to cheer on the local hockey team or take a walk through a nature center, we have a great list for you!

Veterans Day 5

Celebrate Veterans Day this Saturday at the 3rd annual Veterans Day 5 featuring a 5 mile and 5K run along with a half mile remembrance walk to benefit Friends of Michigan Veterans, an organization improving the lives of our veterans living in Michigan. After the races, there will be a community pancake breakfast put on by Spartan Nash. The event starts at 8:30am.

Griffins Home Game!

The Grand Rapids Griffins are home this Friday and Saturday for their Military Appreciation games in honor of veterans day! Games start at 7pm so bring the family down to the Van Andel Arena for a night of fun together.

Grand Rapid Comic-Con

Comic-Con returns to DeVos Place this Friday and is happening all weekend long! This is a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention where you can meet creators, experts, celebrities and so much more!

Santa’s PJ Party at the Woodland Mall

Bring your kids to the Woodland Mall this Saturday from 10am – 11am to help welcome Santa to the mall! There will be stories, music, hot cocoa, a holiday story from Barnes and Noble, and more free family fun! Don’t forget to wear your PJ’s.

89th Annual Saladin Shrine Circus

The Saladin Shrine Circus is happening this weekend at the Delta Plex on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with various show times. Tickets start at $21 and can be purchase on the Delta Plex website!

GR Symphony Presents Broadway Showstoppers West Side Story to Wicked

The Grand Rapids Symphony brings you Broadway Showstoppers this weekend with three performances at the DeVos Performance Hall. They will be performing West Side Story, Wicked, and more of Broadway’s greatest musicals! Get your tickets now!

Curiosity Labs at GRPM

Bring your kids to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this Saturday for their weekly Curiosity Labs from 10am – 2pm. Kids will get to partake in hands on activities about science that is suited for all ages. This week’s activities include creating erupting volcanoes, rivers, and more. These labs are free with admission and take place every Saturday at the GRPM. The activities change every week!

Scavenger Hunt at Lakeshore Museum

The Lakeshore Museum in Muskegon is having a special scavenger hunt on Saturday from 1-3pm. The goal is for guests to find objects that start with each letter in MICHIGAN. After you complete the hunt, stay and enjoy the museum. This is free for Muskegon County residents and just $5 for non-residents.

Nature Hike

Hudsonville Nature Center is hosting a fun event for families to enjoy some fresh air this Saturday. The Nature Hike will include looking for birds and other interesting creatures and discuss the transitions taking place in the woods as winter approaches. This a great experience for kids to learn and be active! The hike starts at 2pm and is free!

Candlelight Nature Hike at KNC

Experience the Kalamazoo Nature Center like never before during their candlelight nature hike this Friday from 8-9:30pm. Their trails will be lit with luminaries, guests can hike at their own pace on a 1 mile trail through the woods. The hike will end at their Camp Barn with a bonfire and s’ mores.

Creature Features at KNC

Head to the Kalamazoo Nature Center this Saturday for their Creature Feature! This week’s creature being featured is a Salamander. Kids will get to be up close and learn all about the Salamander from staff.