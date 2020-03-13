Advice on how to prepare for your child’s extended school closing amid COVID-19 scare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Last night, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said effective Monday, all of the state’s public and private schools will close for three weeks through April 5 to combat the spread of a rising number of coronavirus cases. State officials believe this is the necessary step to protect kids, teachers, families, and our overall public health.

This announcement has left parents with the fear of what to do with their children for the next few weeks. How will you keep them entertained? What will they do for fun? How will they still learn while being home? Right now is a good time to come up with some strategies to cope with this stressful time and to figure out a plan for your family. THIS ARTICLE written by a social worker, and mom, gives great ideas and insights of how to make it through this quarantine with your kids!