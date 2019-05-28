Advice for helping children with mental health struggles Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Mental health in young people has increased greatly and it’s important for parents to understand the symptoms, warning signs, and prevention methods. Wedgwood Christian Services and Pine Rest are great resources for families to reach out to if their child is suffering from some sort of mental illness. These resources can help parents and their children get on the road to recovery and feeling normal again.

Parents should look for warning signs in children and pay attention to how their kid is functioning in their everyday life. If something seems off, talk to your children and create an open and safe environment for them to talk. Experts say, most kids are not looking for advice or a lecture but for a listening ear. For further information or to seek help, please visit the Wedgwood and Pine Rest websites.