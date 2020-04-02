Adorable video of local elementary teacher checking in on students during school closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – While schools are closed and kids are home from school, local teachers have gone above and beyond to help their students during these uncertain times.

Mr. Munoz, a second grade teacher at Glenwood Elementary through Kentwood Public Schools, has taken the time to call each of his students to check in on how they are doing. He chatted with them, asked about their families, how their school work was going, and even quizzed them to make sure they are still learning! You can hear the excitement and joy in Mr. Munoz’s voice as he talks to his students. It’s heartwarming to see!

I love seeing how teachers are staying connected with their students!