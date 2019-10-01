Activities, recipes, and more for this year’s Michigan Apple season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Apple season in Michigan brings an abundance of fresh, delicious Michigan Apples that can be found at farmers markets, grocery stores, or apple orchards! Apple orchards around West Michigan, such as Schwallier’s Country Basket, allow families to pick their own apples while also partaking in other activities at the farm. Aside from u-pick apple orchards, these farms also offer pumpkin picking, kids activities, and delicious treats like donuts, apple pie, and apple cider! Apple orchards and farms are popular and affordable destinations for families during the fall season that everyone enjoys!

Apple season in Michigan also brings a wide variety of delicious recipes where families can incorporate apples into their diet. Apples provide tons of nutrients for people and can be used for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! Below are the great recipes Shari highlights in this segment:

Baked Squash with Apples & Chicken Sausage:

2 medium-sized acorn squash

2 Tablespoons olive oil (divided)

3 links precooked apple-chicken sausage, sliced into bite-sized pieces

1 small sweet onion, chopped

2 small Michigan Apples*, cored, peeled and chopped

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup shredded park skim mozzarella cheese, plus 1/4 cup for sprinkling on top)

Preheat oven to 375°F. Halve squash from stem and scoop out the pulp. Drizzle baking pan with olive oil, place squash cut side down on bake and bake for 30-45 minutes. Meanwhile, sauté onions in olive oil, mix onions with sausage, apples, brown rice, thyme, safe, pepper, and cheese in large bowl. Scoop out flesh from each squash half. Place squash in the bowl with the sausage mixture and blend well. Divide stuffing between 4 squash shells, pack firmly, and top with cheese, then place on baking sheet. Return pan to oven and bake for 20-30 minutes.

Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts:

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 Michigan Gala Apples, cored, and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 small sweet onion, cut into 1-inch chunks

1-1/2 Tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1-1/2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 Tablespoon honey

Preheat oven to 375°F. Place brussels sprouts, apples, and onion in large bowl. Add oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Spread in single layer on foil-lined 15x10x1 inch baking pan that has been coated with olive oil cooking spray. Roast 30-35 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are browned and tender. Meanwhile, mix balsamic vinegar with honey in small bowl. Drizzle over roasted Brussels sprouts, apples, and onions when done.

Apple Walnut Snack Cake:

2 cups whole wheat flour

1/4 cup wheat germ

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups peeled, diced tart Michigan Apples* (4 medium)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup canola oil

1 cup chopped walnuts

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350°F, coat 13×9 inch baking pan with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, stir together flower, wheat germ, soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. In a large bowl, combine apples, sugars, oil, walnuts, eggs, and vanilla. Add flour mixture and stir gently to blend all ingredients. Spread mixture into baking pan and bake for 35-45 minutes or until cake is slightly browned. Cool bars in pan then cut.