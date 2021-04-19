Above the Influence Youth Summit turns 10 and is taking to Tik Tok

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kent County Prevention Coalition’s [KCPC] Above the Influence [ATI] Youth Summit is turning 10 years old and in traditional fashion they will be helping the teens and youth of the community stay above the influence of negativity, but this year the event will look a little different. ATI Kent County will be going virtual for a Tik Tok edition of this annual event.

The goal of ATI Kent County goes beyond telling todays youth how to live their lives. This program creates a space for children and youth to use their voices to make change and use aspirations as motivation for positive daily decision-making. KCPC has worked hard to advance this program so that it can better connect with today’s youth, but at the same time continue to help them to think critically about their future and how their decisions can effect that.

The typically in-person event, filled with speaker performances, small group break-out sessions and more will now take to the social media platform, Tik Tok to virtually promote the same message and keep it ATI Strong and teen-centric. ‘ATI STRONG’ will be the theme of this years event. ‘ATI STRONG’ is all about encouraging this generation to recover, restore and rebuild by inspiring strength and positive drive.

Witness the ‘Summit Experience’

While this virtual event will not be taking place until May 7, 2021 registration is coming to a close very shortly. The Registration will be closing April 26. 2021 so if you are interested in taking part in this event to rise above the influence click here. For more information contact the KCPC at kcpreventioncoalition@gmail.com or by calling (616)855-5298.