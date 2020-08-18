A magical day at Ionia Public Schools for the Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style

IONIA, Mich (WOOD) – It was a magical and amazing day at Ionia Public Schools for the Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style! Maranda and the Park Party crew headed to Ionia to bring fun to the food distribution site at Jefferson Elementary. They celebrated food service workers, welcomed families, and handed out awesome goodie bags from Meijer! Maranda and the crew also had some special friends join them for the party including princesses from Olivia Grace & Company, superheroes from Cosplay Crusaders, and Buckets from the Grand Rapids Drive. It was such a great day!

Throughout the summer, Maranda and the Park Party crew have traveled to various feeding locations throughout Western and Southwestern Michigan to celebrate food service workers and families picking up food. These food service workers have been working hard since March 17th to provide daily meals to families in need throughout their districts. Now, Maranda wants to show appreciation for all they have done for our kids the past few months. Maranda and the Park Party team arrived at these various feeding locations with princesses, super heroes, a DJ, goodie bags, and more to show their appreciation for all these workers have done. They even brought good bags from Meijer and Priority Health stuffed with passes to Craig’s Cruisers and Air Zoo for the workers to have some fun!