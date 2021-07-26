A big thank you to all of the amazing Park Party Pop-Up Style sponsors!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda wants to thank each and every person who has helped make the Maranda Pop-Up Style Park Parties possible! While this summer has been different than most all of the Park Party partners still showed up to make it a summer to remember for many communities. We partnered with local school districts to give away thousands of meals to families in need. We also handed out backpacks filled with goodies from all of our great partners, accompanied by music, princesses, superheroes, animals and ice cream from our friends at Country Fresh! We want to say thank you to everyone that helped to make all this possible and making this summer one to remember!