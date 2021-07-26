A big thank you to all of the amazing Park Party Pop-Up Style sponsors!

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as Monday, as pressure is mounting on all sides to show progress on President Joe Biden's top priority.

Heading into a make-or-break week, key senators and staff spent the weekend trying to reach a final agreement. One major roadblock is how much money should go to public transit. But spending on highways, water projects, broadband and others areas remains unresolved, as is whether to take unspent COVID-19 relief funds to help pay for the infrastructure. Late Sunday, the Democrats and the White House sent a “global” offer to Republicans on remaining issues, according to a Democratic aide close to the talks and granted anonymity to discuss them.