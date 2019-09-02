8th grade students to write about their Michigan Hero

Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan is once again sponsoring its annual America & Me Essay Contest—celebrating its 51st year.

For over 50 years, several thousand eighth graders from hundreds of Michigan schools have entered the patriotic writing contest, which encourages Michigan young people to write about their Michigan heroes, especially those individuals who have made a difference in their lives.

This year’s contest, held September 3 through Nov. 15th, will again ask students to write on the topic “My Personal Michigan Hero.”

ELIGIBILITY: Sign-up kits will be sent to schools throughout Michigan in late August. The contest is open to any eighth grade student in Michigan enrolled in a public or private school, and offers a variety of awards on the local and statewide levels.

AWARDS: The first place entry from each school will be entered into the statewide competition from which the top ten essays in the state will be chosen. Each top ten statewide winner will receive a $1,000 cash award, another $1,000 for the school they attend, and another $500 for their school if the school is sponsored by a Farm Bureau Insurance agent.

A special day will be planned to celebrate the top ten winners in May 2020. Each of the top ten winners are allowed to bring two adults and a teacher to the awards celebration.

To learn more about the 51st contest year, visit FarmBureauInsurance.com/AmericaAndMe or contact Lisa Fedewa at 517-679-5411 or at lfedewa@fbinsmi.com. You can also reach out to your child’s 8th grade teacher for more information!