4th grade hockey fan gets a special hour on the ice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Jackson Solow is a 4th grader at Central Elementary with autism spectrum disorder. He grew up a Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins fan, something he bonded over with Assistant Principal Chris Bernard.

After months of planning, Jackson got to spend a whole hour on the ice with Chris. Bernard is a former hockey player at East Kentwood and is friends with Walker Ice & Fitness Center’s owner. Together, they arranged this special experience on the ice for Jackson!

