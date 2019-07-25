25th Anniversary – Park Party Celebration!

It is a very special day in Grand Rapids as Maranda takes the party back to where it all started 25 years ago! Maranda and the Park Party crew headed to Garfield Park in Grand Rapids for the final party of the summer! Since this party is bigger and better than ever, we extended the fun from 11am until 2pm.

Maranda pulled out all the stops for extra fun including the Meijer Mechanical Unicorn, the YMCA Veggie Bus giving out fresh produce, Country Fresh handing out ice cream around the park, the Fifth Third Super Slide and even the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Cop Car Karaoke.

Kids had the opportunity to meet superheroes and princesses, say hello and get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus thanks to our friends at STAR 105.7, get their face painted by GR First, and more. The Garfield Park Neighborhood Association also provided an area at the party for diaper changing and breast feeding.

