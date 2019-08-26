2019 Labor Day events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – West Michigan will honor its workers and celebrate the end of summer with many Labor Day events happening on Monday, September 2nd.

West Michigan Labor Fest: Ah-Nab-Awen Park from 11am – 5pm

This festival will honor and celebrate men and women in the workforce with music, food, and free admission to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Holland’s Labor Day Boardwalk and Pancake Breakfast: 8am – 12:30pm

The walk starts at the west end of the Heinz Walkway at 8am and travels along the waterfront boardwalk all the way to Windmill Island where community members can enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast Breakfast is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

West Michigan United Labor Day Parade: Downtown Muskegon from 11am – 12:30pm

The parade will begin at 11am at the intersection of 4th St and Clay Ave in Downtown Muskegon. After the parade, there will be a fun filled and totally free celebration taking place in Hackley Park.

Annual Labor Day Bridge Walk: Saugatuck at 9am

The Annual Saugatuck and Douglas Blue Star Bridge Walk will celebrate the conclusion of summer and the beginning of fall. The walk will start at 9am on the Douglas side. This is a free event!

Grand Haven Community Bridge Walk: Harbor Island from 9am – 12pm

The annual Grand Haven Community Bridge Walk will start at Harbor Island in Grand Haven. The walk starts at 9am with a light snack. The walk is totally free.

Holland/Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade: Downtown Zeeland and Downtown Holland from 9am – 11:30am

The Holland/Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade starts at 9:15am in downtown Zeeland and ends with a free Ice Cream Social in downtown Holland!

Additional Labor Day Events:

Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

The annual Labor Day Walk across the Mackinac Bridge begins at 7am from either the St. Ignance or Mackinaw City side.

Michigan State Fair

The Michigan State Fair is happening all weekend with their last day of celebration being on Labor Day. The fair will start at 10am!