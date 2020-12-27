20 things for families to do over winter break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you looking for fun things to keep the kids occupied over this winter break? We have a list of fun things to do indoors, outdoors, and virtually!

The YMCA is back! Bring your kids for a day of swimming, basketball, or playing in their kid’s centers! Get your own workout in too – for those New Year’s Resolutions. Find your nearest locations hours and programming at grymca.org.

If your kid loves science, they’ll love the Air Zoo. Massive planes, space artifacts, and more! They also have virtual activities. Plan your visit here.

Not only does the Grand Rapids Public Museum have an exciting winter break program, featuring in-person and virtual classes, they have so much more fun. Explore the Wild Connections exhibit, hunt elves and find all of the red glasses hidden around the museum. For more information and to reserve your ticket go here.

The zoo might be closed, but that doesn’t mean they still don’t have wild adventures. Take your family on a guided tour of the zoo or check out their live webcam. For more information and to stay up to date with the zoo, go to jbzoo.org.

The Holiday Traditions exhibit is still in town for a little bit – and after that they still have all their wonderful plants and grounds to explore! Plan your visit now!

Craig’s Cruisers is finally open! For a day full of fun and excitement, head to Wyoming for all the activities Craig’s Cruisers has to offer! Open daily from 12pm – 8pm! Learn more on their website.

Spark creativity at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Thanks to the Meijer Foundation, admission is free Tuesdays (12pm – 6pm) and Thursdays (5pm – 9pm).

Experience the beauty of nature in the winter at the W.K. Kellogg Experimental Forest. Hiking, biking, horseback riding, and cross country skiing are all open to the public. Take your family on a fun socially distanced trip to learn about the forest.

Pop up artists shops, hiking, and education is all available at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. Open from 9am – 6pm daily. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children. To find out more, click here.

While the center may be closed, the trials are still open. Experience beautiful scenery and let the kids run. Open daily from dawn to dusk. Learn more about the center here.

The Outdoor Discovery Center is hopping with events. Whether you go just to hike or for their wide variety of events, they’d love to have you! For a full view of all upcoming events, check their calendar.

Take your favorite little mechanic out to the Gilmore Car Museum. Open daily from 10am – 5pm with free admission for children 10 and younger. For more information, go to gilmorecarmuseum.org.

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is hosting Art Break! Kids and teens will be able t take a variety of art classes. Classes start January 9th and last for 12 weeks. Price per class varies and materials are included. Register now!

Grasp the last of Christmas magic at the Battle Creek Festival of Lights! Explore the beauty of downtown Battle Creek and all of their fun lights. Bring the kids on December 31st for a Noon Year’s Eve party made just for kids! Learn more at bcfestivals.com.

Let’s pretend it’s not snowing outside – and go swimming at the Holland Aquatic Center! All admission is $8.50, but there are discounts for Holland Public School IDs! Learn more here.

The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting Weekends with Wimee – a Facebook live happening every Saturday and Sunday at 1pm. Join Wimee for songs, rhymes, games, and more. For more information, got to their website or Facebook.

If you are in the Detroit area and have a little superhero fan, take them to the Henry Ford Museum to explore their new Marvel exhibit. Open daily from 9:30am – 5pm. Kids tickets are $28.75 and adults are $35, this includes admission to the museum and the Marvel exhibit. Buy your tickets online here.

ICE SKATING

Grab the kids, bundle up, and head out to your nearest outdoor ice rink. A great way to keep kids active and excited.

ROSA PARKS CIRCLE

Open daily from 12pm – 9:30pm, admission is $2 per person (skate rental included). Reserve your tickets ahead of time.

MILLENNIUM PARK

Opening on January 4th on Thursdays – Sundays. $5 admission with $3 skate rental. For updates, go to their website.

ELM STREET PARK

Open daily, check their website for more information.

With over 10 different activities, visit the Indianapolis Children’s Museum – virtually. Find everything from Santa to chemistry, there is something to do for everyone! View all activities on their website.

On New Year’s Eve, grab some breakfast with the least likely of friends. The Omaha Zoo is hosting this virtual event on December 31st at 9am. A zoom call with these wild friends is $25 per device. Register online.