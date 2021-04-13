12-year-old clothing designer instills confidence in girls of all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lexi Austin is a 12- year-old, Forrest Hills Middle School student with a passion for fashion, because outside of the classroom, Austin is a clothing designer and entrepreneur that owns Confident Girls Inc.

Austin’s mom helped to create the business when Austin was just 5 years old. As Austin got older, she wanted to have more of a voice in the business and be more hands on with the clothes. Austin’s love for clothes and fashion helped to update the style and trend of her brand. Austin uses social media and her website to help promote her clothes and her mission.

Confident Girls Inc got its name through Austin’s mission with the brand; she wanted to use her clothes to help instill confidence in those who wear the clothes. She shares that it’s all about making sure that you feel good in your own skin, and not listen to what other people say. Everyone has an opinion, but Austin really stuck to knowing what was important to her and she wants other girls to find that as well. Austin says that the three things everyone needs to know are that you are beautiful, awesome and amazing.