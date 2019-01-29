Skip to content
WOOD
Grand Rapids
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
National
To The Point
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Record number of African migrants coming to Mexican border
Top Stories
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks
Franchise fatigue continues with ‘MIB,’ ‘Shaft’
How Brooke Henderson earned record 9th LPGA title
2019 Meijer Classic raises $1.1M for food pantries
Weather
Alerts
Beach and Boating
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Auto Racing Challenge
High School Preps
Football Frenzy
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Top Stories
How Brooke Henderson earned record 9th LPGA title
Top Stories
2019 Meijer Classic raises $1.1M for food pantries
Henderson wins second Meijer LPGA Classic
Bauer pitches 1st shutout, Indians beat Tigers
W. MI prep sports compete in championships
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
More
Contact Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Wellness
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Contests
More
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
Search
Search
Search
Maranda
Cool new limited time attraction at Cedar Point
Video highlights: first Park Party of the summer comes out rain or shine
Food, fun and golf at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
Maranda continues 25th Anniversary Celebration – Brings Park Party to Muskegon!
Overwhelming response in Wyoming to Maranda Park Party
More Maranda Headlines
Rain and wind didn’t stop the Maranda Park Party
Maranda brings the fun rain or shine: Wyoming Park Party drive-thru experience
Steal Her Secrets: LPGA Director Cathy Cooper tees up 25 career questions
Project Night Lights celebrates 1 year anniversary
Ronald McDonald House creating a “home away from home” for families with sick children
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give kicks off with the Celebrity Pro-Am
Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun 2019
Fun-filled summer camps in West Michigan
New, fun gift ideas for the dads and grads in your life
Applebee’s sizzling new menu item, Fajitas
Air Zoo
Live the evolution of video games at The Air Zoo
More Air Zoo
Battle Creek Community Foundation
More than 3,000 supply bags given to local students thanks to 80 yr old educator
More bccf
Bethany Christian Services
2019 Bethany Golf Outing to benefit Bethany Christian Services
More Bethany Christian Services
Celebration Cinema
Spring Break fun at the movies
More Celebration Cinema
Choice Schools
Every day is Earth Day at West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science
More Choice Schools
Doing More. Together.
Building a community of readers
More Doing More. Together.
ESCAPE Fire Safety
Spring is here! Remember to play it safe outside
More ESCAPE Fire Safety
Ferris State University
Be beautiful in your mind, body and soul
More Ferris State University
Fifth Third Bank
Rain and wind didn’t stop the Maranda Park Party
More Fifth Third Bank
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
Amway River Bank Run Junior, fun and free race for kids!
More Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
John Ball Zoo
Rain and wind didn’t stop the Maranda Park Party
More John Ball Zoo
Meijer
Food, fun and golf at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
More Meijer
Milk Means More
Celebrating National Pizza Party Day at Domino’s
More Milk Means More
Pine Rest
Advice for helping children with mental health struggles
More Pine Rest
Priority Health
Rain and wind didn’t stop the Maranda Park Party
More Priority Health
Helping refugees settle in West Michigan
More Samaritas
School News Network
Exciting times for preschool and high school graduates
More School News Network
Van Andel Institute
VAI offering fun, informative science lessons for students and teachers
More VanAndel Institute
Wedgwood Christian Services
Advice for helping children with mental health struggles
More Wedgwood Christian Services
Whitecaps
Fifth Third Ballpark to host Tigers opener watch party
More Whitecaps