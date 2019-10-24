Maranda to receive Education Advocacy Award from Kent Intermediate Association of School Boards

Grand Rapids, MICH (WOTV) – The Kent Intermediate Association of School Boards will present the 2019 Education Advocacy Award to Maranda, Child and Family Services Manager for WOOD TV, WOTV4 and WXSP-TV at their annual KIASB dinner Thursday, October 24. The award is given each year to an individual who advocates for and contributes to the education and well-being of students. Maranda was announced as this year’s award recipient by Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Caniff, Kent ISD Assistant Superintendent Ron Koehler and Ken Hornecker, vice president of the KIASB at a Maranda Park Party in July.

“Maranda has been doing Parties in the Park for 25 years. That’s a quarter of a century of bringing children and families together to have the opportunity to learn about the resources in their community, and bringing those resources to them in a fun way,” Koehler said. “That’s really the least of it… her programming the entire year is about helping families be better parents and help their children succeed,” Koehler said. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”

Maranda hosts a daily segment on WOOD TV and WOTV4 focusing on children and family life in West Michigan. She serves on multiple community advisory boards of organizations that empower students and families and is the co-author of Maranda’s Guide to Family Fun in West Michigan. She created the Summer Reading Club with local libraries to help bridge the learning gap when school lets out and organizes Beautiful U to empower hundreds of middle school girls with powerful messages to be beautiful in mind, body and spirit. Maranda is celebrating her 30th year of service to children and families in West Michigan.

“It’s really all about the kids,” she said. “Just when we think maybe we’ve done it enough, the kids grow up and there are more kids. It’s a chance for us to give back and let every child know they are special and they are worth it.”

The Education Advocacy Award will be presented at 7p.m. on Thursday, October 24 at the Rockford Creative Teaching & Learning Center, 4100 Kroes Street NE, Rockford. For additional details, contact Kent ISD Communications Director Allison Kaufman, allisonkaufman@kentisd.org or 616.550.1480.

About Kent ISD:

Kent ISD is a regional educational service agency devoted to achievement for all students. We provide instructional and administrative services to more than 300 schools, 20 public districts, three non-public districts, and many public school academies and non-public schools within our boundaries. We serve the broader community by helping our schools prepare nearly 120,000 students for school and life success.